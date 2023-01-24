Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,155 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

