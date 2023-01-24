Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAXU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 399.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 86.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 270,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IPAXU remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.