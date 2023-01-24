InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 360,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,069% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.