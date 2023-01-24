Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.45.

Shares of INE traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.16. The company had a trading volume of 206,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,206. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

