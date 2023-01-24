InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.99

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 83167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
InnovAge Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
