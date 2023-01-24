Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.38. 717,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $87.17 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

