Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.
In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,366,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,503,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $185,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.90. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
