Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 5,111 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AlloVir Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 151,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,905. The stock has a market cap of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
