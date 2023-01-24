Insider Selling: Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) CEO Sells 34,731 Shares of Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,278,242.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 187,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,738. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.25.

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

