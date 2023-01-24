Insider Selling: Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) CEO Sells 34,731 Shares of Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,242.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 187,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,738. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.