Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 18,153 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $460,360.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808,777 shares in the company, valued at $147,310,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,731. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263,289 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

