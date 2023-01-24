Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Sells 33,063 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Guild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,775,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,588. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

