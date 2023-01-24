Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,902,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

