Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The company had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
