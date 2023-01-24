inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading 4.9% Higher

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.72. 79,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 62,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

inTEST Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in inTEST by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

