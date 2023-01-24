Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $256.18. 61,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,548. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.53.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

