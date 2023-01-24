Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 482,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the previous session’s volume of 80,561 shares.The stock last traded at $36.87 and had previously closed at $37.07.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.