Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 482,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the previous session’s volume of 80,561 shares.The stock last traded at $36.87 and had previously closed at $37.07.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
