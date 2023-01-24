Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.44). Approximately 47,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 73,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.39).

Invesco Income Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £162.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

