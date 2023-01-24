Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 2.92% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

