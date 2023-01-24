Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

