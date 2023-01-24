Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE IVZ opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
