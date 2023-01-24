Investors Buy High Volume of Logitech International Call Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,342 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 1,868 call options.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 812,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Several analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 190,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.