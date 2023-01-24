Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 19,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

