Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 4,380,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,804,472 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

