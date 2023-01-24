Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 4,380,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,804,472 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

