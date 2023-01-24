Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,274 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210,993 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

