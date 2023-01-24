Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,635 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 512,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

