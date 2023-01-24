Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock remained flat at $11.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 49,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,069. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.