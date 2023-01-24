iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Camden National Bank owned 0.42% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16,124.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 258,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 133,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,575. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $50.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.