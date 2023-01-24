iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,428. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $144.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.16.

