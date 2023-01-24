iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.

