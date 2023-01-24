iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 1.98% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $60,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $177,361,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,017,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,694,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after buying an additional 1,471,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 72,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $57.46.

