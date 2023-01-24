iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40,596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 167,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 173,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 432,352 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.