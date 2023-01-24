iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 930.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 226,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,084. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81.

