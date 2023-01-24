iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned about 1.97% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 492,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.