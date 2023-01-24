iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,940. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

