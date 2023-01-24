iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

