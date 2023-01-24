iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.32. 725,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,488. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

