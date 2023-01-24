iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $404.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.11. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $507.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

