iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 313,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,487,000 after buying an additional 166,266 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,104,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.99. 1,474,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

