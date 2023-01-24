iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.34. 110,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,015. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
