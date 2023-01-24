iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 951,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
