Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

