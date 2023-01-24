J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.62 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

