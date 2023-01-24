Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $971,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,924,853.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,443 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,042. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $81.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

