Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

