Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.48. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

