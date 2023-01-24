Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. 1,010,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,118. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

