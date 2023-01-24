JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.95) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.48) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.00) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.48).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,797 ($34.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,590.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,367.61. The company has a market cap of £141.56 billion and a PE ratio of 825.07.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

