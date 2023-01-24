JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,200 ($76.76) price objective on the stock.

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,954 ($86.10) on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,862 ($72.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,214 ($101.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,822.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,812.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.90.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

