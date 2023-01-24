JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,200 ($76.76) price objective on the stock.
Croda International Price Performance
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,954 ($86.10) on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,862 ($72.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,214 ($101.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,822.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,812.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.90.
About Croda International
Further Reading
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.