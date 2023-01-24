Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 112,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
