Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 112,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

