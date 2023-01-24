Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Raised to €2,500.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.45) to GBX 1,450 ($17.95) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.71) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,885.93.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTC JTKWY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 103,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,659. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.