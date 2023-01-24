Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth $3,086,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth $128,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

